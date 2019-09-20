Mumbai: Central Railway gets new General Manager after 100 days

Sanjeev Mittal had a long association with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation as Chief Engineer

Sanjeev Mittal, a senior officer of the 1982 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) took over as the General Manager of Central Railway on September 19, 2019. Before taking over as General Manager of the Central Railway, Mittal was the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of the South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.

Sanjeev Mittal completed his post-graduation in Structural Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He had a brilliant academic career where he bagged three gold medals including the Chancellor's Medal at IIT, Roorkee.

Under his leadership as the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), South Eastern Railway won the Civil Engineering Construction Shield jointly with South Western Railway at the recent 64th Railway Week National Awards function held at Mumbai.

Besides being the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Mittal has also held several important assignments such as Chief Engineer (Track Machines), Chief Engineer (Planning) and had a long association with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation as Chief Engineer.

He was also the Chief Bridge Engineer, South Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi-South Western Railway, Chief Safety Officer, Western Railway, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, East Central Railway.

Mittal made an exceptional contribution to the Indian Railway when he launched PSC girder of 800 MT by using novel technology in which tidal energy was used to transport and launch the girder at piers in construction of two bridges totaling 2 km in length across Vasai Creek near Mumbai.

Mittal has considerable experience in tunneling technology. He has visited at least 20 countries on various occasions for training etc., which also included subjects like High Speed and Heavy Haul Technologies.

