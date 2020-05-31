Centre in lockdown exit mode, limits curbs to containment zones till June 30

A day before the end of the fourth phase of lockdown, the Home Ministry on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30. MHA said that activities to be allowed with effect from June 8 in Phase I include religious places/places of worship for the public, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services and shopping malls.

"Sporting activities, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed. The dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation in Phase III," said the MHA.

In a press release, MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all permitted activities in consultation with the Central Ministries/Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It may be recalled that the MHA order of March 24 imposed a strict lockdown throughout the country. Only essential activities were permitted. All other activities were prohibited.

Subsequently, in a graded manner and keeping the overarching objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown measures have been relaxed. "New guidelines have been issued based on extensive consultations held with States and UTs," said the MHA.

As per the new guidelines, "there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements."

"However, if a State/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," said the MHA.

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763.

'Doubling time improves'

The doubling time of cases in India has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,971 and the total cases rose to 1,73,763.

The doubling time improved during the past three days, it said. As many as 11,264 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8 am, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day, pushing India's recovery rate to 47.40 per cent, it said.

"As on May 30, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days. The fatality rate stands at 2.86 per cent," the statement said.

As on May 29, 2.55 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, 0.48 per cent on ventilators and 1.96 per cent are on oxygen support. The testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. The ministry reiterated that all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19.

It is imperative that all guidelines on physical distancing are followed at public places and workplaces, hand hygiene including frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene is maintained, mask or face covers are used in public places and coughing/respiratory etiquettes are followed, it said. "It is highlighted that the management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone," the ministry underlined.

AI flight returns

A special ferry flight of national carrier Air India which took-off from Delhi for Moscow on Saturday returned after a crew member was found positive. The flight being operated under the Vande Bharat mission was half way over Central Asia, when it was called back. The airline's medical staff which is overseeing the massive testing campaign of its crew, mistook the pilot's test report as 'Negative' for COVID-19.

