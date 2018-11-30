Chain reaction! Malaika Arora clears air about AM pendant, drops Khan from her name

bollywood

Malaika Arora's chain photo provided enough fodder for the gossip mills to work overtime and add to the buzz about her and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora

On Thursday, Malaika Arora removed Khan from her Instagram account and shared a picture on Instastory in which she is seen wearing a chain with the initials AM. It provided enough fodder for the gossip mills to work overtime and add to the buzz about her and Arjun Kapoor.



Arjun Kapoor

To add fuel to the fire, Arjun was spotted visiting Malaika's sister Amrita Arora Ladak's home on Wednesday night. While the two still officially refuse to open up on their relationship, Arjun has announced on Koffee With Karan that he is no longer single.

So Malaika's chain with the initials AM made netizens think that this was a public and official declaration of her love for him — assuming AM stood for Arjun and Malaika.The locket is studded with precious stones and was given to her by her BFF, fashion choreographer, Vahbiz Mehta on Malaika's birthday (October 23). But Malaika wore it for the first time now. Sources close to her say that AM could also stand for son Arhaan and Malaika.

The duo has apparently purchased a plush apartment for themselves. Talking about the same, a source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla saying, "Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details."

The market is also abuzz of Malaika and Arjun tying the knot in April 2019. Coming back to Arjun’s Koffee talk, when Karan Johar asked Malaika about the episode, she said, "It was hot, it was honest and I loved every bit of it [sic]."

