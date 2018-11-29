Is Malaika Arora making it official by flaunting this 'AM' pendant?

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to be dating each other

Malaika Arora. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's alleged love story seems to be getting serious day by day. The duo, who kept their love affair a low-key for the longest time, are now throwing caution to the wind. Although Malaika and Arjun have never made their relationship official, their frequent outings with each other and the former hanging out with Malaika's girl gang, is proof enough about the equation brewing between them.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor hinted on her love affair with Malaika on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, and also chose her over Katrina Kaif for a special dance number in one of the chat segments. The Ki and Ka actor also admitted that he is not single and is waiting for the right time to introduce her to his family.

Not only Arjun but Malaika too has hinted on their relationship. The model-actress took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful photo as hers Insta Story. The photo has Malaika wearing a chain, which has the initials of Arjun's and Malaika's name, 'AM'. Now, isn't that a sign of making it official and all set to take the plunge soon?

On that note, there are rumours of the two tying the knot in April 2019.

Also Read: Have Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Purchased An Apartment Together?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates