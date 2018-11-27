Have Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora purchased an apartment together?

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been going out on several dates and rumour has it that they are tying the knot next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 6. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating model-actor Malaika Arora, was prodded by host-friend Karan about their equation. Arjun, who has always maintained a steady silence about his personal life, bared it all in this candid conversation with Karan.

When the Gunday actor was asked about he being single, Arjun took a long pause and later said, "I am not single." Arjun confirmed that he is dating someone and is also open to getting married. He said that what happened over the last few months and the newfound connect with his family has made him realise that he too wants someone in his life and a stability to ground him.

If a latest report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, the duo has purchased a plush apartment for themselves. Talking about the same, a source close to the couple informed the entertainment portal saying, "Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details."

The market is also abuzz of Malaika and Arjun tying the knot in April 2019. Coming back to Arjun’s Koffee talk, when Karan Johar asked Malaika about the episode, she said, "It was hot, it was honest and I loved every bit of it [sic]."

Looks like, love is not only in the air but everywhere!

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora Screams Love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates