Inside Photos: Malaika Arora looks super hot at Thanksgiving party

bollywood

Malaika Arora celebrated Thanksgiving with her girl gang, and we can't get our eyes off from her hot photoshoot done by one of her friends

Malaika Arora. Picture courtesy: Instagram/malaikaarorakhanofficial.

Malaika Arora partied hard and this time her girl gang was a tad different. The Queen B of fashion was spotted ringing in Thanksgiving with her other friends, and her sultry images are ruling the web. The actress first shared a pretty picture with her girl gang, and later gave us all a few glimpses of the after-party hangover, where she couldn't hold her laughter. Take a look!

Malaika posted: "So grateful for all the love, relationships n influences in my life HAPPY THANKSGIVING [sic]."

The actress also posted: "Laughs n smiles n love all around ..... thank u @preetasukhtankar for these crazy pics ... to old girlie time #mygurls [sic]."

Known to throw a lot of parties, Malaika Arora is often spotted attending a lot of get-togethers. Last time, Malaika was spotted partying at businessman Chandru Ramchandani's house in South Mumbai along with her alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has become the talk of the town ever since the duo has been spotted together multiple times. The duo has been throwing caution to the wind by going out together for luncheons and dinners.

If gossip mongers are to be believed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are set to tie the knot in April 2019. They had also gone on a secret getaway to Milan, Italy to ring in Malaika's 45th birthday.

Watch this space for more updates on Malaika and Arjun's nestling love!

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora Screams Love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates