Chandrachur Singh: Went through a phase of disillusionment

When you spot Chandrachur Singh in a brief role in Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013), your heart sinks. Gulzar's find was hailed as the next big thing after his compelling debut in Maachis (1996). In 2020, Singh's 24-year career, dotted with forgettable films, hardly reflects the magic he had promised with his maiden venture.

"I am picky and thankfully, I can afford to be that. If my work is not enduring, what's the point?" he questions as he returns to the screen with the Disney+Hotstar series, Aarya. At 52, Singh is excited to have found a powerful comeback vehicle in the Ram Madhvani-directed show. "I loved Ram's Neerja [2016]. After a long time, I felt in tune with a filmmaker's sensibilities."



Chandrachur Singh with Tabu in Maachis

The thriller has him working with Sushmita Sen. "We were to work together 19 years ago, but that film did not take off."

Promising projects being announced and subsequently shelved was a recurring theme in his career in the late '90s. Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya was to be his debut film, but was put on the backburner after 60 per cent of the movie was shot. If Dariya — that was to reunite him with Tabu — was called off, Singh was replaced by Rahul Khanna in Deepa Mehta's Earth (1999). These setbacks could not have been easy to take in one's stride.



Chandrachur Singh in a still from Aarya

"I went through a phase of disillusionment, but a sense of surrender came along soon after. When you're inducted into the industry with a film like Maachis, your expectations are higher. But I could showcase my abilities based only on the offers that came my way. I am happy with the little work I have done. I didn't want to sell myself short. I had faith that one day, the tide will turn. Today, the OTT boom has put the focus on stories," he states.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news