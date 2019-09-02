Chandrayaan 2: Moon lander separation successful, says ISRO

national

ISRO on Monday successfully carried out the separation of lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, the space agency stated

India's spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III

Vikram Lander Successfully separates from #Chandrayaan2 Orbiter today (September 02, 2019) at 1315 hrs IST.



For details please visit https://t.co/mSgp79R8YP pic.twitter.com/jP7kIwuZxH — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2019

On Monday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out the separation of lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, the space agency announced. During the one hour separation window starting 12.45 pm, 'Vikram' was separated at 1.15 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation stated. "Yes, the separation was successfully carried out," an ISRO official told PTI.

According to news agency, PTI, two deorbit manoeuvres of the lander after the separation would be carried out to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. The Vikram Moon Lander, which was named after the father of India's space mission Vikram Sarabhai on his birth centenary year, on September 7 at about 1.55 am is scheduled to touch the lunar surface near its south pole. A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) at 1821 hrs IST.



For details please visit https://t.co/0gic3srJx3 pic.twitter.com/0Mlk4tbB3G — ISRO (@isro) September 1, 2019

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation stated that Chandrayaan 2 had successfully completed the fifth and final lunar bound orbit change on Sunday. As per ISROs latest report, the spacecraft began its fifth and final orbit lunar bound at 6.21 pm by using its onboard propulsion system for 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km. ISRO's report states that all parameters on the spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 are normal. Now, the next crucial operation for Chandrayaan 2 is the separation of Vikram, the lander which is scheduled to take place on September 2 between 12.45 to 1.45 pm.

