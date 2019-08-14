Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory

national

The space agency said as planned it carried out the manoeuvre called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) at 2.21 am today

Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) maneuver was performed today (August 14, 2019) at 0221 hrs IST as planned.

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2 on Wednesday successfully carried out a crucial process to manoeuvre India's second lunar probe out of the earth's orbit after it was headed onwards its path to the moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The space agency stated it carried out the manoeuvre called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) at 2.21 am today just as planned. "The final orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully carried out today at 02:21 am IST. During this manoeuvre, the spacecraft's liquid engine was fired for about 1203 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory," ISRO said in a statement.

Today (August 14, 2019) after the Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) maneuver operation, #Chandrayaan2 will depart from Earth's orbit and move towards the Moon.

.@isro successfully carries out final orbit raising manoeuvre of #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft.

The spacecraft's orbit from July 23 to August 6 was progressively increased five times after it was launched on July 22. The Chandrayaan-2 craft is expected to reach the moon's orbit on August 20. The spacecraft's liquid engine will be fired again to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit. "Following this, there will be further four-orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface," the space agency informed.

Today (August 14, 2019) after the Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) maneuver operation, #Chandrayaan2 will depart from Earth's orbit and move towards the Moon. pic.twitter.com/k2zjvOBUE6 — ISRO (@isro) August 13, 2019

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, K Sivan: On 14th early morning, around 3:30, we are going to have a maneuver called trans-lunar injection, by this maneuver, #Chandrayaan2 will leave earth & move towards the moon.

The spacecraft's lander, Vikram, is expected to soft-land on the south pole of the moon on September 7 and unleash the rover to explore the surface. "The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru," ISRO added. Since its launch by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, all systems onboard Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal, the space agency said.

