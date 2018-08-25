Chant god's name if you fear arrest: Sanatan paper

national

Meanwhile, ATS officials say right-wing terror suspects clam up and start meditating to evade questioning

Every time the cops ask a question, the accused go mum and start meditating. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Om's the word among suspected Hindu extremists who are in jail for allegedly plotting terror attacks. The recently arrested right-wingers have been going into meditation every time investigators try interrogating them.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Karnataka CID observed that every time they asked a question, the accused would go mum and start meditating. Sources said that this is part of their training, to keep the secrets of their alleged Hindu extremist group intact.

Meanwhile, controversial right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha also issued an advisory on its website on August 20, asking followers to pray and chant Lord Krishna's name to evade arrest.



Sanatan Sanstha's advisory to followers to chant Krishna's name to evade arrest.

Raut's a tough nut

This phenomenon was also observed among the accused in the Nalasopara arms haul case — Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhalekar. Initially, the trio had complained to the court on the very first day of remand that ATS officials had assaulted them in custody. The court sent them to JJ hospital for medical examination, but no serious injuries were reported. Sources revealed that it is a common tactic among suspects in such cases to complain of torture, so as to scare off investigators.



Vaibhav Raut

An ATS officer said, "We are treating them very politely. We are exploring whatever leads we receive from their questioning." Once the torture allegations fell flat though, ATS officials witnessed that the accused would use meditation to avoid questioning. Raut, in particular, has been a tough nut to crack, using chanting and meditation to deflect attempts at interrogation.

Other cases too

Sources from the Karnataka CID also said they had observed the same strategy when they visited Satara prison to question Sameer Gaikwad, the prime accused in Govind Pansare's murder. When they asked him questions about the murder of M M Kalburgi, he would start meditating.

Sanatan Sanstha says

Prakash Rajhans, spokesperson for Sanatan Sanstha, said, "Sadhaks are very innocent; they don't know how the police work. Due to continuous news stories and debates on the arrests, sadhaks are afraid that they will all be arrested, and Sanatan Sanstha will be shut. Many have called us to express their concerns. We posted the message to give them moral support," he said, adding, "Those who have been arrested so far will also be proved innocent in the future."

Investigators join the dots

The ATS has since also arrested Shrikant Pangarkar, former Shiv Sena corporator from Jalna, on suspicion of financing the terror group. Sources revealed their main source of information was the diary of Amol Kale, who was arrested in connection with the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru SIT found multiple phone numbers and names of other pro-Hindutva activists, whom he had allegedly recruited to kill other rationalists and progressive thinkers. These phone numbers and SIM cards led to the arrest of Vaibhav Raut and two others. It remains to be seen whether any of the guns seized from Raut's possession match the bullet casings found near Gauri Lankesh's home.

Sanatan Sanstha's message

On August 20, Sanatan Prabhat, the organisation's mouthpiece, advised sadhaks: "As many persons working for Hindutva are getting arrested throughout the state, many Hindu loyalists and religious people fear they might get wrongly arrested, as others have been till now. If anyone is scared of the thought of arrest, they can chant the name of Lord Krishna or their family deity, or both."

