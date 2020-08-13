Charu Asopa on her marriage with Rajeev Sen: Waiting for God's directions

Television actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with entrepreneur Rajeev Sen in Goa in a traditional Bengali ceremony in June last year. The wedding was a grand affair and included pre-wedding functions like haldi and an engagement ceremony. Lots of pictures, too, had made their way across social media from the couple's big fat Indian wedding.

Now, however, it looks like there's trouble in paradise. The couple had even unfollowed each other and deleted their wedding pictures from their respective social media handles, and recently, there's news that while Charu is living alone in Mumbai, Rajeev has been living at his Delhi home for quite some time now.

Speaking about the same, Charu Asopa told Spotboye, "Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions."

Talking about how mental health has become an important topic of discussion and whether any of her friends reached out to her to share their problems with her, Charu said, "Nobody called me to discuss their tough time or depression but there were many of my friends who reached out to me as unko lag raha tha ki kahin main depression mein to nahi? main khud ko kuch kar na loon (they wondered if I was depressed, if I would harm myself). So, a lot of people called and asked, 'Charu, are you fine? We are there with you. Don't feel you are alone.' It made me feel really good. However, with God's grace, I was fine."

Recently, when Rajeev Sen had asked about his marriage woes with Charu, he had responded saying, "I won't comment on that but currently I'm in a very happy zone is all I can say." Charu Asopa, on the other hand, had said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa exchanged wedding vows in a court wedding on June 7, 2019. They then celebrated their union with a big fat Indian wedding in Goa the same month. Charu Asopa is known for her roles in TV shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist.

On the work front, Rajeev Sen will soon be making his acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi-backed digital offering, Iti. Speaking about it, Sen told mid-day, "This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive. It has been four years since I shifted to the city, and since then, I have only wanted to be an actor. I contemplated it for a long time, and those close to me persuaded me to take to it."

