Check out the new poster from Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15; teaser out today

The much-anticipated film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is all set to release in June. To give an added dose of the investigative drama, the makers will release the teaser of the film today, May 27

Poster of Article 15

The very first poster of Article 15 featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is highly intriguing as the poster depicts an intense Ayushmann Khurrana in a never seen before avatar The poster shows Ayushmann Khurrana in an intense look, wearing sunglasses, which reflect a horrible scenario.

The makers of the film shared the poster on their official social media handle and wrote, "Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge #Article15 in cinemas on 28 June @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar @Mdzeeshanayyub @sayanigupta"

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be the opening night film. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub besides Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana, while talking about the opportunity had said, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios, the film is sure to give the audience a different social perspective.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share the news of the film's wrap-up. "Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you @anubhavsinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever. #Article15," the actor wrote. He also shared a 3D mini figure modelled on him in his cop avatar and thanked the cast and crew for it.

