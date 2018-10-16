Chetan Bhagat says sexual harassment allegations are fake

national

To defend himself, Chetan Bhagat shared a screenshot of a 'self-explanatory' mail, which apparently author Ira Trivedi sent to him in 2013.

Author Chetan Bhagat, in a series of tweets, has responded to the 'fake' sexual assault allegations by author Ira Trivedi. To defend himself, he shared a screenshot of a 'self-explanatory' mail, which apparently Trivedi sent to him in 2013.

"So who wanted to kiss whom?" wrote Bhagat, adding, "@iratrivedi's self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, especially last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of my family and me has to stop. Please don't harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed" Bhagat further urged people to not "support this kind of smear campaign".

So who wanted to kiss whom? @iratrivedi’s self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, esp last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of me and my family has to stop. Please don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed pic.twitter.com/SWeaSCfHLd — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 15, 2018

