Choice no bar

When software engineer Chandni Kothari returned to her hometown in Maksi, Madhya Pradesh, from Bengaluru to work from home, she never thought that she would stumble upon a hit community-based food business idea.



Snacks from Jain Food Hub

"While under lockdown, one of my cousins in Pune started eating non-Jain items as she wasn't able to procure the required masalas and snacks due to restrictions and it being unsafe to step out. The holy period of Chaturmas had begun, during which many Jains followed a strict diet. I felt that people shouldn't be compelled to eat non-Jain items due to accessibility issues," explains Kothari. This prompted her to launch Jain Food Hub, touted as India's first online Jain food store that offers Jain snacks, cake mixes, chocolates and masalas for gravies. Kothari intended to start this more as a service, so she didn't worry about marketing. She started a Facebook page and posted across Jain community WhatsApp groups. The recipes belong to her father, who loves to cook and source Jain recipes for non-Jain dishes. "Initially, it was just my family members helping in the kitchen, but the surge in demand on the second day of the launch meant I had to find extra hands. We prepare everything fresh at home, based on the number of orders, and dispatch it within two days of making," says Kothari. The products include ready-to-make mixes for shahi paneer, idli chutney, pani puri and chole, papad, sev and other snacks.

Vegan, gluten-free options

With social distancing and the lockdown, options to source vegan and gluten-free options have dried up. This clean food company offers 100 per cent natural options, free of processed sugar, preservatives, genetically modified foods, trans-fats and artificial flavour, in both categories that might tempt non-vegans too.



Flax Healthy Living's falafel and pesto bowl

Made with locally sourced ingredients, options include ginger oat cookies, lime chia bar, chia turmeric cookie, tomato herb flax crackers, onion poha, and seed mixes for vegans. Their gluten-free options include fig amaranth cookies, oats cranberry cookies, amla bar, cocoa crunch granola and brown rice snacks. "We have customised some of our products to cater to increasing demand. For example, we use coconut nectar instead of honey. The new products that we are developing are vegan and gluten-free, as it is healthier, and there is an increased awareness and sensitivity in the customer preferences," says Seema Jindal Jajodia, founder, Nourish Organics.

Keto all the way

Many of us can't do without ice cream, regardless of the lockdown and dietary preferences. Check out Flax Healthy Living's very berry keto ice cream, a sugar-free blueberry ice cream recipe tweaked for the ketogenic diet. Don't miss their keto fats salad that is loaded with antioxidants and includes kale, spinach, walnuts, parmesan, feta, coconut flakes, bacon, grilled chicken, tahini yogurt dressing and other super ingredients. The label also offers vegan bowls such as falafel and pesto veggie bowls.

