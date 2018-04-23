Civic officials inspect Metro sites to ensure areas remain waterlogging-free this monsoon

After several areas saw waterlogging in the rains last year due to Metro construction, they have been instructed to inspect the sites to ensure it does not repeat this year



A BMC official said there has been a lot of damage to drainage and sewerage lines, especially due to Metro-3. File pic

Learning a lesson from last year's waterlogging in the monsoon due to the ongoing Metro rail work, a cautious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked officials to visit the sites to ensure this is not repeated. Last week, in the monthly review meeting with officials, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta asked assistant municipal commissioners of wards to visit Metro sites, and ensure that no waterlogging takes place during monsoon.

Official says

A senior civic official who was part of the meeting said, "Last year, there was a problem at several locations like BKC, Worli, Jogeshwari, Andheri along the Western Express highway due to the ongoing Metro work. During the inspection if we find any activity of Metro that is blocking a drainage or sewerage line then we will ensure that it is removed properly, so that rainwater flow is not affected."

'Drainage line damaged'

He added, "In the past few years, work on Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), Metro 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar east) and Metro 2 (D N Nagar-Dahisar) was started. There has been a lot of damage to drainage and sewerage lines, especially due to Metro-3 which is going to be underground."

Last year, during heavy rainfall in August and July the city witnessed flooding in several new places. According to officials, in many locations, the flooding was caused due to Metro work. mid-day had first reported (June 13, 2017) that the Road Department had written a letter to Metro authorities to clear the drains that were choked due to work, before monsoon. Following a heavy downpour BKC had been submerged for about 12 hours since drain outfall was blocked due to metro work, remarked an official.

