Class 10 boy stabbed with scissor to death by classmate

The boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a residential school after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket, police said on Wednesday.

Dindigul: A minor boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket at a residential school in Kodaikanal, police stated on Wednesday. The juvenile stabbed his classmate who was in class 10th, S Kapil Ragavendra of Hosur, on Monday with a pair of scissors. The victim died on the way to the hospital, they said.

The accused was detained on Tuesday, the police stated. The accused was spotted loitering along outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned about the incident. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had stabbed his classmate to death with a pair of scissors, they said. The juvenile was produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to a borstal school in Salem district on Wednesday, they added. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

In a similar incident, a minor boy stabbed his 5-year old friend to death in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh. As per sources, the young assailant threw his friend near a pond in Bagrel village of the district near Dabhra police station. The accused used a screwdriver to stab the victim. The boys were visiting a mango orchard and had a minor fight over mangoes after which one of the kids stabbed Sahil near his eye. He was then thrown into an adjoining village pond.

Parul Mathur said, "We have released the perpetrator as he cannot be tried under the law. The police have referred the parents of the victim for counselling."

With inputs from PTI

