Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore cheers for Indian athletes at CWG 2018

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will address sports enthusiasts and interact with fans LIVE, exclusively on the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - the official broadcast partner for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games



Rajyavardhan Rathore

Drumming up support and excitement for India at the 21st Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, scheduled between April 4-15, 2018, Honorable Minister of State (Independent Charge) Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will address sports enthusiasts and interact with fans LIVE, exclusively on the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - the official broadcast partner for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Honorable Minister, himself a champion sportsperson having won an Olympic Silver medal as well as a medal winner at Commonwealth and Asian Games, will share his insights on what it takes to be a champion at this level. During this live telecast, viewers from across the nation will also have an opportunity to interact with him. Joining him at the studio show will be SPN's panelists for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Wrestler Geeta Phogat and former India Hockey captain Viren Rasquinha along with eminent sports anchor, Raman Bhanot.

Comments:

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports:

"I am always excited to interact with sports fans across the country. We are committed to creating a culture that encourages participation in sports. This commitment is further strengthened when fans and followers get access to quality sporting action such as the Commonwealth Games

Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

"I am delighted to host the Honorable Minister on our platform and create an opportunity for the sports fans from across the country to interact with him. We are also rooting for our India contingent and wish them all the success at the Commonwealth Games".

LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage of 2018 Commonwealth Games with Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels on April 4, 2018 at 21:00 hours.

The Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018 at 15:00 hours on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be telecast live and exclusive on SONY TEN 3 channels with Hindi commentary and on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 2 channels with English commentary.

