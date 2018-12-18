Comatose woman wakes up, accuses husband of slitting her throat; wounds 'self-inflicted' say cops

crime

Alleges that hubby and in-laws even slit the throat of her daughter and infant son. Girl succumbs to injuries

Representational Image

A 25-year-old Delhi woman, who was in a coma for the last two months, gained consciousness on Sunday and alleged that her husband and her brother-in-law tried to kill her by slitting her throat. She also alleged that they even slit their two kids' throat as well, said the police. Strangely, medical reports indicate otherwise.

According to Indiatimes, on November 17 the woman identified as Mohsina was found in a pool of blood along with her three-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son. The victims had slit injuries on their necks, probably by a knife. The daughter succumbed to injuries while the boy and his mother are undergoing treatment, said the police.

When Mohsina gained consciousness, her statement was recorded. In her statement, Mohsina alleged that on the tragic night of November 16, she was sleeping with her children, when her husband Shamim came home drunk and began abusing and thrashing her.

"Shamin came home at around 12 am and started thrashing me. He kept beating me till 4 am. Meanwhile, my father-in-law and mother-in-law also came in to check on us. At around 7 am, when I was about to sleep, I saw Shamim and Saleem, the brother-in-law, trying to slit my daughter's throat with a knife. When I tried to intervene, they cut my finger with the knife," Mohsina said.

Mohsina also alleged in her statement that when she tried to intervene, the two men slit her throat leaving her and her children to die. However, the website report says that the police claim that the injuries on her, as well as her children's throat, were self-inflicted.

The post-mortem report of Mohsina's daughter is not conclusive, according to the police investigating the incident. As a result, the report has been sent to forensic experts.

Deputy Commissioner of police (South) Vijay Kumar said that Mohsina's husband and her in-laws will be interrogated based on her statement. The role of her husband and her brother-in-law will also be scrutinised, he added.

An altercation also broke out on Sunday between the two families over custody of the boy who has survived, reports the website.

