Confirmed! Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane end their relationship

bollywood

The news of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's breakup has been confirmed by the Paltan actor's publicist. Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post made it even clearer!

Kim Sharma, Harshvardhan Rane (Pic/Instagram)

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane have parted ways, as confirmed by the latter's publicist. Known to be one of the hottest couples of B-town, Kim and Harshvardhan have never shied away from their relationship status. However, on April 19, Harshvardhan shared a cryptic picture on Instagram, with a message written over it that read: "K Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and God bless me too. Bye. H (sic)"

This has come as a shocker to many as Kim and Harshvardhan were going strong for many years.

View this post on Instagram #GodBlessYou #Respect A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) onApr 19, 2019 at 4:21am PDT

The news of Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane's breakup was even confirmed by the Paltan actor's publicist to spotboye.

Kim Sharma accompanied Harshvardhan Rane to the premiere of his film, Paltan, setting tongues wagging. After which, the two were spotted on multiple events and parties, making it almost official about their relationship. Though the couple never went out in public to acknowledge their relationship, Kim Sharma's Instagram posts and their public outings were proof enough to know about their status.

The duo was said to be serious about each other. And in fact, Kim had even shared a picture of Harshvardhan with her parents a few months ago.

On Harshvardhan Rane's birthday in December 2018, Kim shared a picture with the actor calling him 'Baby' in her caption.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday babyðâ¤ï¸. Shine on ð A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) onDec 15, 2018 at 9:37pm PST

The couple had even taken a vacation to a foreign land in January, this year. They lovey-dovey pictures from they vacay were painting the town red! All seemed well between the two and we wonder what went wrong, suddenly!

Kim Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with YRF's Mohabbatein, was married to Kenya-based businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. They later divorced.

On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates