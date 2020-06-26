Confirmed! This actor is going to replace Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in news recently after the makers announced that it has begun the hunt for Mr Bajaj to replace Karan Singh Grover, who was playing the iconic role in the show. Grover had announced that he had opted out and was not willing to return to the show.

According to a report in The Times of India, Karan Patel has been finalised to step in KSG's shoes as Mr. Bajaj. Patel, who has became a houshold name, thanks to his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Speaking to the publication, the actor spoke about playing Mr. Bajaj, replacing Karan Singh Grover, and comparisons that will be made once he enters the show. He said, "Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people's minds for years. So, it's a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’) had become over a period of six years.”

When asked if he is worried about comparisons with the previous two actors and he said, “I don’t fear comparisons, as that’s bound to happen. I have my own approach and understanding when I take up a character. Fear creeps in when you expect failures. In my case, I have always followed my instinct and my focus is on how well I can perform my part. As an artiste, I don’t really prep for a role. I am spontaneous and that’s my forte. I will do the same with my new character.”

Interestingly, the actor had played a small role in the original edition of Kasautti Zindagii Kay. He played the role of portrayed Karanvir Bohra’s (he played Mr Bajaj’s son, Prem) friend.

In October last year, Karan had quit the show. According to reports, Karan wasn't happy with the way his character was shaping up, and therefore decided to speak to the makers and took a mutual decision of moving out from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Karan received a warm farewell from the cast and crew. The actor shared the pictures on his Instagram account and tagged Ekta Kapoor thanking her for the opportunity. He shared the picture and wrote: "Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor. We Missed you yesterday. @kingsonyaa"

The show's female antagonist Hina Khan had also quit the show and Aamna Sharif has replaced her now.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is set to resume its shoot from next week. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series, which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is no longer part of the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

Are you excited about Karan Patel entering the show as Mr. Bajaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

