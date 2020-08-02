Congratulations! Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj blessed with a baby girl

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have become the 'proud parents' of a baby girl. The actor announced the news on Instagram, Sunday morning, by posting an adorable picture, where Aftab and Nin's hands form a heart shape, and their daughter's tiny little feet forming the centre of the heart.

"'A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter. We are proud parents and a family of three now [sic]" wrote Aftab Shivdasani on his social media handle.

In 2017, Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj had a very intimate and beautiful wedding at Anantara Peace Haven, Tangalle in the south-east coast of Sri Lanka. The couple initially had registered their marriage on June 5 in 2014 in private. However, they never did the Wedding ceremonies which they saved for a later date.

Whilst on holiday in Sri Lanka, the couple fell in love with the Anantara property and felt it would be the best place to have their functions as they always wanted a destination wedding. The wedding was attended by family and close friends who flew in to attend the functions.

Wishes poured in on social media, as the actor announced about the arrival of his little angel. Actress Anita Hassanandani, Ishita Dutta were among the first ones to congratulate the couple.

