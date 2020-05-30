Cop dies due to COVID-19, hours after getting discharge

A 53-year-old head constable Deepak Hate, discharged after fighting COVID-19, died four hours after returning home. Hate was a resident of Worli Police line at Sir Pochkhanwala Road and is survived by his wife and two children.

Hate, attached to Bandra Police station tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16 and was admitted to the NSCI Dome, in Worli two days later - on May 18. On the night of May 28, he was discharged from the Care Centre.

"He came back and all the residents of building no. 40 gathered and welcomed him. After he went home, Hate looked a bit dizzy and weak but we thought it was because of the treatment. But in the morning we got to know about his demise," a police official, also a resident of Worli Police line said.

According to Hate's colleagues at Bandra Police station, he developed breathlessness at around midnight and before his family could react, he stopped breathing.

"Hate was attached to Bandra Police station since 2015. He was one of the orderly officials I got to work with and his death has come to us as a huge shock," told Rajendra Kane, Inspector, at Bandra Police station.

