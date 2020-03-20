Coronavirus outbreak: 17,000 shops in 92 civic markets to be shut in Mumbai

Shops shut in the subway at CSMT after the BMC's decision on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that shops on busy roads across the city will be open only on alternate days till March 31, in an attempt to reduce crowds to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. The selection of roads and the week days the shops will function, has been done at ward officer level, and shops for essential goods such as grocery, vegetables, fish and medicine have been excluded from the list.

The Market Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an order to close all non-essential shops in its markets till the month end. All the 92 markets of the BMC with around 17,000 shops also will be closed till March 31, as per the order from the Market Department of the civic corporation. Citizens will face minimum inconvenience because of this.

As per the order of Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi to close shops on alternate days to reduce the crowd, a list of roads across the city was declared by the 24 ward officers on Thursday. The roads include all the famous spots for shopping like Dadar market, Bandra Linking Road, Crawford and Manish market. In Dadar the trader association come forward to announce a complete shutdown of non-essential goods shops till Gudhi Padwa and in Ghatkopar, traders will shut their shops till Saturday.

Subway shops closed

The shops in the subways near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate have been closed from Thursday till March 31. To restrain the spread of Coronavirus, the BMC also acted against hawkers in the subways. On Thursday the notice from the Market Department was issued to all shops in the subways in the afternoon and they closed afterwards. “There are 92 working markets which have 17,000 shops. All the shops excluding grocery, vegetables, fish and medicine will be closed till March 31. The further decision will be taken after reviewing the situation,” said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of the Market Department.

The usually busy subway at CSMT bore a deserted look when the shops shut. PIC/Ashish Raje

The markets include famous shopping spots at Malad west and Andheri west.

Where shops will be closed on alternate days

Veer Nariman Road from Hutatma Chowk to Horniman Circle, M G Road from Hutatma Chowk to Shyama Prasad Mukherji Chowk and SBS Chowk from Shyama Prasad Mukherji Chowk to Horniman Circle will be closed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Walchand Hirachand Marg, Dr D N Road upto Hutatma Chowk, Veer Nariman Road up to Horniman Circle, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Surji Vallabhdas Marg, Borabazar will be closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Manish Market, Musafir Khana, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Anandilal Podar Marg, Maharshi Karve Marg will be closed on Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, and Netaji Subhash road.

In H west ward, Palli Malla Road, Hill Road, 33rd road, Tilak Road, Santacruz station road, Gaothan lane will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Gurunanak Road, Sakharam Buva Patil Marg, Linking Road, Kalakar Kannubhai Desai road will be closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

West Side of Kalbadevi Road, East side for J S S Road, East side of Shaikh Memon street, West side of Abdul Rehman street, L T Road, south side of Bhuleshwar road and cloth markets will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. East side of Kalbadevi Road, West side of Shaikh Memon and J S S Road, north side of Bhuleshwar road, south side of Dr Babasaheb Jaikar Marg, S V P Road will be closed on the other four days.

92

No. of BMC-run markets in the city and suburbs that will be closed till March 31

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates