Coronavirus outbreak: How public transport in Mumbai will operate on Sunday during Janata Curfew

Public transport in Mumbai will continue to run on Sunday at a bare minimum level in view of the Janata Curfew called by prime minister Narendra Modi. Here's all you need to know about the public transport operations on Sunday March 22 during Janata Curfew.

Western Railway

While Western Railway officials said they have cancelled all passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21 and 22, 477 suburban local trains have also been cancelled. Only bare minimum level local trains i.e. 801 suburban services will be run in order to cater to emergency travel. However, it is informed that the trains which had commenced journey already prior to the above timelines will run upto their destination. Western Railways Night Block that was scheduled between Mumbai Central and Mahim on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, 2020 has also been cancelled.

Central Railway

The Central Railway too has decided to cancel all originating mail/express trains between on March 22, 2020. In case of suburban trains, approximately 1,100 suburban trains on Mumbai division and 15 suburban trains on Pune Division will run on March 22 (i.e. on Sunday) which is approx 60 percent of the total number of trains on Mumbai Division. All Aman Lodge-Matheran services will also remain cancelled.

Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway spokesperson said in the wake of appeal for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday amid the novel coronavirus crisis, all passenger train services originating between midnight of 21st / 22nd March 2020 to 22:00 hrs of 22nd March 2020 will not run. However, the train services that are already on run at 7am hrs on the day will to run to the destinations.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner issued a statement in the night saying access to local trains will be restricted only for those working in essential services and teams have been formed to inspect commuters

A BEST bus in Mumbai

BEST buses

BEST buses will operate normally as per the Sunday schedule on the day of Janata curfew, BEST spokesperson said.

Mumbai Metro

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One Private Limited on Saturday announced that it will be suspending all operations on March 22, Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew.

Taxis and autos

Maharashtra transport commissioner Shekhar Channe issued a circular on Saturday night asking complete halt in operations of share taxis and autos in the state temporarily.

Uber

To show support for the Honourable Prime Minister’s appeal to restrict the spread of COVID-19, Uber is requesting riders to observe the Janata Curfew and has suspended the Uber Pool service,Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India South Asia, stated

Monorail

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak Monorail services will be suspended on Sunday 22nd March 2020

