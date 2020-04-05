Coronavirus Outbreak: India crosses 3,000 mark; 22,000 Jamaat members quarantined

The Centre on Saturday said the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 3,072 in the country. Out of these, 1,023 positive cases have links to Tablighi Jamaat and hail from 17 states. The death toll as of Saturday rose to 75.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official, nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined so far. Agarwal said the government is looking for various resources to sort out logistics involved in fighting the pandemic. "We are trying to procure N95 masks and personal protective equipment for doctors from various sources", said Agarwal.

Maulana replies to police

Nizamuddin's Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohd. Saad Kandhalvi has admitted that the crime branch of Delhi Police has issued a notice to him along with a questionnaire. Maulana Saad's son and Jamaat Committee member Mohd. Yusuf Saad gave a written statement. "Media reports about the Jamaat headquarters since March 31 are only part of conspiracy and attempt to defame the Markaz," the statement read with the acceptance that the crime branch has registered a case against the Maulana. Maulana Saad, in his statement, has termed the incident of Jamaat headquarters guests being tested positive, "a coincidence" only.

"As soon as we got to know about the pandemic, we banned the entry of guests in the headquarters. We have a record of every guest. The Jamaat headquarters made efforts to send back all the guests to their homes," Maulana Saad said. According to the statement: "FIR number 63/2020 has been filed with the New Delhi Crime Branch and a notice has been served against this under Section-91 of CrPC. The crime branch has asked for all documentary evidences."

Drones to sanitise Varanasi

Varanasi, a constituency that elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their representative, will see drones flying around spraying anti-Coronavirus disinfectant. "Two of our drones will spray anti-Coronavirus disinfectant in Varanasi soon. The Varanasi Smart City Limited has given us the order. The approximate area proposed to be sanitised will be about 10,000 sq m, which includes tall buildings, hospitals and others," Agnishwar Jayaprakash of Garuda Aerospace, said.

100 in Delhi quarantined

Over a hundred members of the Sir Ganga Ram have been sent into quarantine after two patients in the hospital were tested positive. According to the hospital, two patients who were asymptomatic and were admitted to the fever clinic of the hospital started to show signs of flu and were tested for COVID-19. "As soon as we got to know that the patients tested positive we identified all the medical staff who had come into contact," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

