Coronavirus outbreak: Locals protest as MLA offers her building for quarantine centre

Hundreds of local residents and politicians of various political parties protested on Thursday at Mira-Bhayandar, after posters announcing that an independent MLA, Geeta Jain, was giving 'her' 22-storey building, to be used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients were put up.

The building is situated in a crowded area near New Golden Nest in Mira Road. Local residents opposed the centre, saying it will make them vulnerable to Coronavirus. They approached the MLA's office but claimed they were not allowed to meet her. Local politicians and workers from various parties then began to protest with the residents.

Some of the protesters said the building was not owned by Jain. "People got furious and a guard took out a pistol and threatened to kill us," said local resident Rajeev Shukla. The local police and senior officials from Thane Rural police then reached the spot to control the situation, said a police source. Shukla said social workers explained to the locals how the quarantine centre will work.



A poster that says Jain was giving her building as a quarantine centre. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation has finalised the 22-storey tower which belongs to MHADA, and was developed by Sonam Developers, whose owner is Jain's husband.

"We were planning to create a 100-bed quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients and this building was suitable," said Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Dange.

