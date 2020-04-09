Coronavirus Outbreak: This cop from Madhya Pradesh sews masks for the underprivileged in her free time

As India reels under 5,734 confirmed Coronavirus cases out of which 166 lives were claimed, masks have been essential for one’s safety from the deadly virus. With markets sells masks for high prices, a policewoman from Madhya Pradesh has taken the initiative to save her villagers from the pandemic by sewing masks for the underprivileged people in her free time.

Shristi Shrotriya, a police inspector from the state’s Sougar District has been hailed as a hero online for using her free time to help the under-privileged by sewing and distributing masks for them. As pharmacies have been selling masks for exorbitant prices, the cop has been distributing the masks to those who cannot afford to buy. As Shrotriya has being sewing masks for the past three to four days and helping her villagers, her generosity has reportedly earned her praises from her fellow villagers in Khurai as well.

A user named Anil Biswal posted on Twitter about her act of kindness that has netizens pouring praises for her.

She is Srusti Srotiya, a police inspector in Sugar District of Madhya Pradesh. After her duty overs, she is preparing masks in her rest times for public. She is distributing those to the people who has no masks.

The post tweeted on April 6, has garnered 228 likes and was retweeted 49 times. The users commenting on the post said that the cop has earned their respect.

With her colleagues proudly buying masks from her, Shrotriya told IANS that she finds it fulfilling to help her them and her villagers.

