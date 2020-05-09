COVID-19: BMC assigns IAS officer to each of city's 7 zones

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city, the civic body has decided to appoint an IAS officer for each of the city's seven zones. The officers have to improve the doubling rate of positive cases from the current 10 days to 20 days by May 17.

There were reports about differences of opinions as no one was assigned a specific work area. Now, with each officer responsible for a smaller area, administration is expected to be smoother. The BMC had six IAS officers, including the municipal commissioner, to run the various departments. The State assigned four more senior ones — three for the civic body and one for the four state-run hospitals — to boost management. In spite of years of experience, there were disagreements among officers and the result was seen in the handling of the pandemic. Sources said that some IAS officers expressed dissatisfaction over the management.

BMC chief till Friday evening, Praveen Pardeshi's order is expected to improve administration and accountability. Each of the city's zones is headed by a Deputy Municipal Commissioner. The newly-assigned officers have to visit their zones every day from morning to 2 pm and be in office till 3 pm. The civic chief is to conduct daily debriefing at 6 pm with focus on reducing the doubling rate.

These officers will supervise mapping of positive cases, contact-tracing, Containment Zones, house-to-house surveys and surveillance, identifying senior citizens with co-morbidities and their further treatment, fever clinics, facilitating private nursing homes, clinics, hospitals, etc., testing of symptomatic persons, CCC1 and CCC2 creation, community participation, etc.

While Abasaheb Jarhad, Suresh Kakani, P Velarasu and Jayashree Bhoj are additional commissioners with the BMC, Manisha Mhisakar, Dr Ramaswami and Ashwini Bhide have been deputed for COVID-19. Prajakta Lavangare has been appointed to handle CSR activities. Joint commissioner Ashutosh Salil is also on COVID-19 duty. Sujata Saunik has appointed to supervise JJ, St. George, GT and Cama Hospitals.

75% attendance in BMC

After initially cutting down employee strength by half, then increasing it to full capacity during the second phase of the lockdown, Pardeshi reduced it again to 75 per cent, barring essential services. The order says social distancing is not being maintained due to 100 per cent attendance. The focus will be on contact-tracing, quarantine centre management, upgrading municipal hospitals and pre-monsoon work. Officers and employees aged over 55 years and suffering from chronic health issues can work from home.

The civic body had been giving a daily allowance of R300 to frontline workers like nurses, doctors and sweepers. It will now give the allowance to assistant commissioners and employees at or below the post of executive engineers too.

Three officers — Pardeshi, Jarhad, and Bhoj were transferred by the government on Friday evening. Their designations remain as the decisions were taken while they held the posts.

Which zone has whom

Zone 1 (Colaba to Malabar hill and Byculla): Abasaheb Jarhad

Zone 2 (Mahalaxmi to Mahim, Chinchpokli to Wadala): Manisha Mhaiskar

Zone 3 (Bandra to Santacruz, Vileparle East to Jogeshwari East): Dr Ramaswami

Zone 4 (Vileparle west to Jogeshwari west, Malad, Kandivali): Suresh Kakani

Zone 5 (Kurla to Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd): Jayashree Bhoj

Zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund): Ashwini Bhide

Zone 7 (Kandivli to Dahisar): P Velarasu

