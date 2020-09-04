COVID-19 cases surpass 1.5 lakh-mark in Mumbai

The state's daily count continued to soar as more than 18,000 fresh cases were reported on Thursday taking the total tally to 8.34 lakh cases. With 1,526 cases on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 1.5 lakh mark as 17 wards in the city now have more than 5,000 cases each.



State health department officials said that Pune led with 2,931 followed by Nagpur with 1,620 and Mumbai with 1,526. Other districts with a higher count were Pimpri-Chinchwad with 979, Nashik with 874 and Sangli with 845.



In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane, all other districts had less than 400 cases each.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.58 per cent and while 13,988 patients were discharged from the state, 859 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery.

While Mumbai's recovery rate slipped back to 80 per cent, the doubling rate increased marginally to 78 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 54,000 of them are in Pune, 21,120 are in Thane and 21,439 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.03 per cent and till date, there have been 25,586 COVID-related deaths and 346 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 391 COVID-related deaths in the state as Pune led with 70 deaths followed by Mumbai with 37. In other districts, a higher death count was seen in Nagpur with 31 deaths, Kolhapur with 30 and Satara with 25. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 268 occurred in the last 48 hours while 64 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that.

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 37 deaths, 23 patients were suffering from other ailments while 27 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 0.90 per cent as the total count crossed 1.5 lakh cases.

Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and seven wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.



With a marginal drop, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.49 per cent followed by H West and R South wards. While R Central has more than 1,500 active cases, K West and R South wards have more than 1,000 cases each while seven wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Wednesday, there were eight new cases in Dharavi, 20 in Dadar and 31 cases in Mahim.

