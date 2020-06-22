COVID-19 heroes: Malad man sells SUV to buy oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients

A Malad resident running an NGO has sold his SUV car to purchase oxygen cylinders which he is providing free of cost to the needy COVID-19 patients on home quarantine. Shahnawaz Shaikh and Abbas Rizvi who run Unity and Dignity Foundation had distributed ration kits and food to thousands of migrant labourers when the lockdown began. Now the duo bought over 60 cylinders - jumbo and small ones - to help people who could not get admitted to a hospital and don't have the means to buy the equipment.

"We spent all our savings in the initial days of the lockdown to help migrants. However, the death of Abbas' cousin, who was six months pregnant and could not find a hospital bed, made us understand the importance of timely treatment. She developed breathlessness and her family approached many hospitals to no avail. She died in an auto in Mumbra last month," said Shaikh.



The duo are providing oxygen cylinders to needy COVID-9 patients who have been home quarantined

"No one deserves to die like this. Hence, I decided to sell my SUV car for which I got Rs 4 lakh, which is pretty less. But we managed to buy 60 oxygen cylinders and rented another 40. So far, we have helped 300 people by providing them cylinders on time," said Shaikh.

The duo receives 25 to 30 requests for cylinders every day. Those who can afford refills are doing it on their own, but those who can't are being provided with the cylinders and refills for free by Shaikh and Rizvi. "Our intention is only to provide service. If God accepts even one of the blessings bestowed upon us by the people, it will be enough to make us successful," Shaikh said.

