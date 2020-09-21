COVID-19: Mumbai deaths drop by half from July

The absolute number of COVID-19 deaths recorded between August 20 and September 19 dropped by half as compared to the 2,288 deaths seen between June 20 and July 19. In the past 31-day period, there have been 1,153 deaths. Concerns over the vulnerability of elderly people continue as 92 per cent of these latest deaths were of people above 50 years of age.

Of the 1,153 deaths, 1,057 were aged above 50 years. The mortality rate in the younger age group is 0.4 per cent as against the 5.14 per cent of elderly people. Among those of lesser ages, the number of positive patients is high.



A BMC health worker tests a resident in Kurla. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The number of positive patients increased in this 31-day period in accordance with increased testing, with active patients going up from 17,000 to over 34,000. The number of symptomatic and critical patients among these is around 9,000.

Mission Save Lives

"We started 'Mission Save Lives' in July which includes internal discussions of nurses, doctors with COVID hospitals' HODs and external experts about the health of critical patients twice a day, providing adequate medical care and equipment, CCTV camera monitoring, increased manpower and allowing patients to talk to relatives. These key factors helped reduce the number of deaths," said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.



BMC health workers test Kurla East residents for COVID-19

Kakani said that when people are in home quarantine, the BMC maintains constant contact with the elderly with co-morbidities. Early hospitalisation not only improves health but also reduces patients' and relatives' anxiety.

As compared to the period from July 20 to August 19, the deaths reduced by one-fourth in the latest period.



A COVID-19 testing camp at Mahaveer Apartment in Kurla. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The mortality rate of the past 31 days has been 2.43 per cent against the earlier 5.54 per cent. This could be attributed to the high number of asymptomatic patients.

The BMC had issued a circular for compulsory institutional quarantine of positive COVID-19 patients aged above 50 but took it back after opposition from citizens.

2,288

No. of deaths from June 20 to July 19

1,153

No. of deaths from August 20 to September 19

96

No. of dead aged below 50 years from Aug 20-Sept 19

1,057

No. of dead aged above 50 years

