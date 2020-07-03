COVID-19: Mumbai Police commissioner's riddle shares 'secret of your safety'

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh with the police force during flag march in Dharavi. Picture/ Shadab Khan

In order to control the rising number of Coronaviorus cases in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday took to Twitter to share a riddle for the citizens. The riddle may appear to be simple but has a hidden message for Mumbaikars.

Sharing the riddle, the Police Commissioner wrote, "The secret to your safety is masked in this riddle!" He ended his post with hashtag #SafetyIsInVogue.

Here's the brainteasing riddle:

The secret to your safety is masked in this riddle! #SafetyIsInVogue pic.twitter.com/nZ6icOLNDD — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

The riddle starts by raising a question, "Who am I?" It then goes on to gives numerous clues such as "I save lives" and "Don’t leave me behind at home please" among others. It is not that difficult to guess the answer because it has become an important part of our lifestyle since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Hand sanitiser? Gloves? No! It is the face mask without which one cannot step out of the house. Since being shared, the post has collected over 700 likes and nearly 100 retweets. One user commented, "Wow that's a great one and awesome," while another wrote, "Mask is my safety."

Here's how netizens reacted to the riddle:

Wow that's a great one and awesome.

Hat's off to you and your @MumbaiPolice team. — à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Omkar Dubey (@MeOmkarIndia) July 2, 2020

MASK — Wild (@Wild83206947) July 2, 2020

Salute — Bhavesh Parekh (@bhav_eshparekh) July 2, 2020

Answer in a Question ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ, and rightly said. — Parth Ketan Bhatt (@bhattparth89) July 2, 2020

WOW humorous the.. "MASK"

now the companion of each and everyone, probably for a life time. "Stay Home_Stay Safe" — sunitajadhav (@sunmor2901) July 2, 2020

Recently, on the occasion of National Doctor's Day 2020, the Police Commissioner paid a humble tribute to doctors, who have been leading the fight against the global pandemic. Sharing a picture of doctors armed with PPE kits, hand gloves, and face masks, the CP tweeted, "Khaki Salutes The Men And Women In Blue."

Even Mumbai Police showed their appreciation towards doctors and healthcare workers by sharing a picture of a doctor's apron next to Superman and Batman's capes.

A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order stating that those found without a face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 from now on. As per the BMC order, those travelling in personal or official vehicles or public transport and walking on the streets and in offices, shops, markets, clinics, and hospitals must wear face masks and follow the norms.

To date, Mumbai has recorded over 80,000 cases of COVID-19 with Maharashtra being the worse hit state in the country.

