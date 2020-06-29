COVID-19: Mumbai Police seize over 7,000 vehicles, draws flak over new guidelines

Mumbai Police urged people to respect the norms and help in unlocking the city responsibly. Picture/Nimesh Dave

After issuing a new set of guidelines that restricts the movement of people within a 2-km radius of their homes, the Mumbai police on Monday morning took to social media and revealed that over 7,000 vehicles were seized on June 28. According to the latest post by the Mumbai police, the vehicles have been seized for violating rules of phase-wise unlocking issued by the state government.

The police shared a graphical representation of the number of vehicles seized from Zone 1 to Zone 12, including the Port zone and the Traffic Police department. Sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter, the police wrote, "Over 7000 citizens violated the rules of phase-wise unlocking by taking their vehicles out for non-official/non-medical/non-emergency reasons on 28 June."

Where can i find the official release or notification about this 2km rule? I searched through everything, didn't find anything. Please help. — Urfi Ansari (@UrfiAnsari4) June 28, 2020

The police also urged the citizens to act responsibly and follow the guidelines laid down by the state government and city police in order to defeat coronavirus.



The post has garnered over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One user said, "Announce a rule at 5 PM and expect everyone to follow it by 5:30," while, another wrote, "Use common sense. There are rules for our safety. If you won’t follow it there will be rise in numbers." One user commented, "Well done. We're proud of you and your achievements. Let the good things continue."



Police personnel issue challans to bikers for violating lockdown rules at Opera house. Pic/Bipin Kokate

While the policemen have been lauded for their selfless service time and again, the latest move by has drawn flak from several citizens, who said that there should be an official statement from the CMO's office regarding the new set of guidelines. One social media user questioned, "This is sheer stupidity. If people can't move out in their own vehicle, then why call it an unlock at first place?"

Here's how people reacted:

Use common sense. There are rules for our safety. If you won’t follow it there will be rise in numbers. Ones who are not following these rules, deserve a lesson for future. Sometimes it’s good to just follow what’s been told than questioning the authorities. — Bsharma (@BSahtanii) June 28, 2020

Well done.

We're proud of you and your achievements.

Let the good things continue. — Omkar Dubey (@MeOmkarIndia) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile Mumbaikars after seeing Mumbai police ki notice and their shops being miles away: pic.twitter.com/V0GalTByUV — Abhishek (@abhidvs) June 28, 2020

There should be more clarity.. either cordon of area wise .. this all just confuses everyone more ... its gone be more field day for everyone people are already without work @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP @Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiMirror @timesofindia @abpmajhatv @republic — gogrk (@gogrk2) June 28, 2020

Yes 100% we all are with you and your dedication for duty. — #DevOza | à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤µ | (@devswarup_) June 28, 2020

I hope the @MumbaiPolice and the @CPMumbaiPolice remembers that Mumbai falls under the MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGIONS, before issuing such stupid, nonsensical and dictatorial rules!!!! pic.twitter.com/NLCr1DtYpU — Dhruv Mahajan (@DhruvMa96477077) June 28, 2020

This is sheer stupidity. If people can't move out in their own vehicle, then why call it an unlock at first place?



Also, as per the May 3rd notification, weren't the vehicular movement allowed within the city? — Swapnil Kadam (@swapn_7) June 28, 2020

As per the guidelines, the movement of citizens will be restricted within a radius of 2 km from their residence, except for essential workers. Vehicles of those plying without a valid reason will be impounded.



A cop stops a biker during police blockade at Parel amid lockdown in the city. Pic/Shadab Khan

While sharing the new set of guidelines, Mumbai Police had said, "The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times." The new guidelines also stated that while moving out, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

