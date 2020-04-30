COVID-19 positive vegetable vendor triggers panic in Borivli

A vegetable vendor who was allowed to sell his wares near a society in Borivli West last week. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Amid the lockdown, a message went viral on social media stating that a vegetable vendor from the big BMC building market near Borivli station was COVID-19 positive. The message also asked residents to avoid buying vegetables from small roadside vendors since they bought their stock from the BMC market.

The message led to panic among Borivli residents, especially when many have been depending on small vegetable vendors due to travel limitations. Several residents were confused on Wednesday whether to buy vegetables at all and if yes, from which vendor. After the panic, the BMC too shut the market located near Borivli station which led to further anxiety among locals.

Avinash S, a local resident, said, "I received this message just a day after we had bought vegetables from a vendor near our residential building. It was certainly going to add to the panic and stress that we are living in currently. Due to the movement limitations, most of us depend on such small vegetable vendors near our houses."

mid-day found out that one vendor had indeed tested positive but he had not visited the market for a couple of weeks and had self-quarantined himself at home. The BMC decided to seal the market as a precautionary measure only to reopen it after disinfecting.

A vegetable vendor in I C Colony, Pratap Yadav, said, "After the market was closed, it added to more stress as people believed the news. Many customers started asking me if I had bought vegetables from that market."

'No need to panic'

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar said that it was important to note that the vendor has been away from the market for many days. "There is no reason to panic

because BMC is disinfecting the complete market," he added.

The vendor is a resident of Borivli and got himself tested around ten days ago after his symptoms refused to subside. His report was out on Sunday after which he was admitted to a hospital.

Another former corporator Shiva Shetty said the number of patients in Borivli was increasing and residents were, "still casual about it, especially in the slum areas."

Local BMC ward officer Bhagyashree Kapase was unavailable for comment.

Apr 26

Day the vendor got his positive COVID-19 report

