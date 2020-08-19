COVID-19: Lockdown brings more AC local trains to Mumbai

The trains will be lined up until the lockdown is lifted

Some cool news for Mumbaikars. Amid the lockdown, more newly manufactured AC local trains are on their way to Mumbai, with one for Central Railway having already arrived and the next one expected for Western Railway. Two more AC locals are expected to arrive.

The trains, however, will be lined up till the lockdown is lifted completely.

CR officials said while one train arrived in July from the manufacturing facility at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, two more are expected as per the distribution pattern. "The next set AC local train that will arrive will now go to Western Railway," a senior official said.

CR Chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development.

The first AC local had started on December 25, 2017. One AC local train was inducted in service on CR's trans-harbour line, but had evoked poor response.

While a normal 12-car local train carries 3,504 passengers with 1,168 seating passengers and 2,336 standees, the AC local train with vestibules can ferry about 6,500 passengers. The Railways will now have to figure out how they will run these trains in the post-pandemic scenario.

Passengers with fever sent back

At least 28 commuters were stopped at CR stations over the past few days and not allowed to board as they had fever. "They were not allowed to travel in special trains due to high body temperature. The passengers were mainly of CSMT-Howrah, CSMT-Lucknow (Pushpak Express), CSMT-Varanasi (Mahanagari Express) special trains. A limited number of trains have started since June 1 and till date 6 lakh passengers have travelled from various terminals of CR," a CR spokesperson said. Officials said commuters with high body temperature were handed over to medical teams at the station.

28

No. of passengers with fever stopped at CR stations

