CSMT bridge collapse: Bridges keep collapsing but government doesn't care, says family of victim

Dombivli lost three daughters to the CSMT collapse. Three nurses of GT Hospital, who were heading to their respective night shifts never made it to GT Hospital alive on Thursday.

Apurva Prabhu, 32, Ranjana Tambe, 48 and Bhakti Shinde, 40, all died due to blunt force trauma, the postmortem report has revealed. The funerals of all three were conducted on Friday morning, with their friends and colleagues only saying good things about the nurses. The three were dedicated nurses and very helpful, said their colleagues who had come to their funerals.

'She was such a jolly woman'

Apurva Prabhu left behind her husband, mother and two children. Neighbour Nandakumar Joshi said, "They have been living here for 13 years and when the two are away at work, the grandmother looks after the two children. They were such a jolly family and she was such a caring woman. The family is very upset."

'Handicapped, but a fighter'

Ranjana Tambe, despite being handicapped, held down a nursing job and looked after her old mother. She has three siblings, who were all in shock on Friday over the demise.

Her nephew, Pawan Tambe, said, "My aunt was the backbone of our entire family. My grandmother is badly affected as she had to witness the funeral of her daughter. Like every day, she dropped off my grandma at my uncle's house, which is nearby and headed with her colleague to the hospital. We live in Kankavli and were watching TV when we saw the collapse news. At the time, the names of the dead had not declared so we changed channels and continued watching our regular TV shows. Around 8pm, one of my other relatives called to tell me that my aunt had died in the collapse. I immediately called my uncle and as soon as I heard him cry, I knew."

He said, "The government has no sense of responsibility when it comes to the lives of the citizens. Bridges keep collapsing but nothing is done to ensure safe infrastructure."

