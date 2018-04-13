CWG 2018: Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa reach squash women's doubles semis

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will be up against English pair of Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry



Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa

India's Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa entered the semi-finals of women's doubles squash competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The experienced Indian duo registered a fantastic come-from-behind 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-9) win over Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in the quarter-final at the Oxenford Studios here.

The opening game witness a complete domination from the Canadian pair, which saw them pocketing the affair in just nine minutes. Dipika and Joshna came back strongly and didn't allow the opponents any room to get back in the second game that lasted for 16 minutes.

The Indians continued their domination in the third game as well, comfortably pocketing it in 11 minutes. In the semi-finals on Saturday, Dipika and Joshna will be up against English pair of Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever