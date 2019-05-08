Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to replace Malaika Arora and turn 'Munna Badnaam'?

bollywood

Munni Badnaam Hui featuring Malaika Arora is one of the iconic songs from the Dabangg franchise. Rumours are that Dabangg 3 will have Salman Khan doing the special dance number, Munna Badnaam Hua

Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/BeingSalmanKhan

Who doesn't remember Dabangg's special dance number, Munni Badnaam Hui? The song picturised on Malaika Arora turned out to be an iconic number, which was loved by people in every age bracket. As the franchise of Dabangg continues, it gave the audience one more foot-tapping number, Fevicol Se, in its second instalment. Both these songs received mixed responses from the critics, as some thought that they objectified women.

Keeping the tradition alive, the makers of Dabangg 3 are planning to have a special dance number in the third instalment too. However, the twist is that the song will be picturised on Salman Khan. The song is a redux of Malaika Arora's Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg, titled, Munna Badnaam Hua.

This report initially appeared on The Asian Age and talking about it, a source told the publication, "Malaika Arora's foot-tapping item number Munni Badnam Hui will be re-created and will feature Salman. This time, it will be presented to the audience with a different twist."

The source further added, "The lyrics will undergo a drastic change too. And Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua." Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which brings forth the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also has Sonakshi Sinha continuing her character of Rajjo in her effervescent style. Sonakshi Sinha also shared her first look as Rajjo from the film. In the snapshot taken, Sonakshi is seen clad in a floral sari with a rose tucked in her hair.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in Christmas 2020.

