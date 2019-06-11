Dance Deewane 2: Will Tushar Kalia find his perfect match on the show?

television

Choreographer Tushar Kalia, who is also known for his chiselled physique is single, and the hunt for his better half on Dance Deewane is going on since past season

Tushar Kalia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/thetusharkalia.

Dance Deewane 2 is all set to premiere soon and promises to be a dancing and entertainment extravaganza for its audience. The show provides a platform for all age groups to showcase their deewangi (passion) for dance. Guiding and motivating the contestants this season will be the spectacular judges - Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan. Last season, the fabulous camaraderie between all the judges and host Arjun Bijlani was the talk of the town, especially the bromance between Tushar and Arjun and the famous love letters that came for Tushar.

This season, the bromance will go a notch higher as Arjun Bijlani will be on a quest to search for a perfect match for his beloved friend Tushar Kalia. Recently when they were shooting for an episode of Dance Deewane 2, Arjun invited a beautiful fan of Tushar on the set. Tushar's fan came with a request of taking a bicycle ride with her favourite Tushar Kalia. Listening to this, Tushar Kalai turned red as he couldn't stop blushing, but being a sport, he obliged and fulfiled her wish. A cute romantic moment was created as they took a bicycle ride on the song 'Pehla Nasha'. But Arjun Bijlani known for his quirks, pulled Tushar's leg by giving him some tips on how to be romantic and to loosen up a little.

Will Arjun Bijlani be able to find a perfect match for his friend Tushar Kalia on Dance Deewane 2?

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit: Age must not restrict anyone from dancing

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates