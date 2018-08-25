Daniela Hantuchova: Guys are surprised by my knowledge

tennis

Former tennis star-turned-commentator Daniela Hantuchova, 35, has revealed that she feels good when the men she works with appreciate her knowledge about men's sport.

The Slovak, who retired last year, has said she is looking forward to work as a TV commentator at the US Open. Her first stint as a commentator began during the Queen's Club and the Wimbledon this year. "I loved it [doing commentary] right away. I get to share my experience, I get to talk about something I've done all my life, and contribute hopefully, and get back to the sport that I love. I think sometimes the guys are a little bit surprised with my knowledge, to which I reply, 'I've done this for a while, so I know what I'm talking about'.

When I did Queen's with [former British number one] Greg Rusedski and we picked our favourites before the tournament, I was right and he was wrong, so that was cool, to prove the point that women do understand men's tennis,"Hantuchova told Tennis World USA. Meanwhile, she was all praise for WTA Founder Billie Jean King. "Billie has done so much for women's tennis. She has been fighting for equality ever since she created the tour,"she added.

