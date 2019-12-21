David Miller 'optimistic and excited' about change in South Africa cricket

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

South Africa's disappointing campaign in the 50- over World Cup in England this year and their dismal shows thereafter have severely dented their competitive edge. The turmoil in South Africa's set up has only added to their woes.

In a bid to redeem their cricket, Cricket South Africa have put key men in position. Graeme Smith was appointed as Director, Mark Boucher as head coach and Jacques Kallis as team's batting consultant.

As Faf du Plessis & Co work towards becoming a force to reckon with for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, South Africa's big hitter David Miller is excited having his former teammates in charge of the Proteas.

"It is very, very exciting. I was fortunate to play under Graeme Smith at the start of my career. So, I am very optimistic and excited about the change. It's guys like Boucher being coach... he is the most experienced player in South Africa ever. So, it is really exciting," Miller told mid-day in an interview from Australia where he will turn out for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, which will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.

It is not just the appointments of Boucher, Smith, and Kallis that has excited Miller, but also the talk around AB de Villiers's possible return from retirement for the T20 World Cup. " I read that Boucher had a chat with AB to bring him back for the T20 World Cup. Obviously, it will be AB's decision since he has retired. I think the calibre that he brings and just everything around him... he is a superb player; one of the best in the world. It will be great to have him, but he has retired and at the end of the day I would just stick to coaches, management as well as himself," he said.

Miller said his team would look to emulate Springboks' rugby World Cup- winning feat by clinching the T20 World Cup. " It is definitely needed. We know in World Cups, we haven't played to our best in the past. If you don't win the World Cup, you are pretty much the same as everyone else. There is only one winner. You got to have a good competition and be pretty fortunate along the way. Looking back now, the rugby World Cup we won and what it has done to the country, it's been unbelievable. To win the cricket World Cup, a lot of people are pushing hard for it and really want us to get over the line this time," said Miller before concluding, " I would love to put my hand up and be a big force in the World Cup.

