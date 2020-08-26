Debina Bonnerjee has always been a dog lover and a dog-mom to some beautiful pets

On the ocassion of International Dog Day, Debina speaks about her fondness for the furry creatures, and her special bond with her dog Pablo, who is the twinkle of her eye!

Speaking about her love for Pablo and dogs, Debina shares,"Dogs are adorable, as I guess they just know how to fix you without even saying a word. I feel blessed to have had some amazing bonds with all 3 dogs that have been an integral part of my life. These animals are beautiful and the way they can bring out the best in you is just amazing! My bond with Pablo, our Chihuahua right now is very special! Pablo is my god son! I love him deeply and he is a bundle of joy who keeps that smile intact on my face from morning till night!".

