Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a 'thrashcan'; here's why

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their adorable photos, the couple also shares hilarious memes on their social media accounts.

This time, we are talking about Deepika taking a dig at her hubby's food habit. In the meme shared by the Piku actress, we can see a girl and a boy seated on the table. While the boy sips at his drink, declaring "I am done", the girl has trouble finishing her food. Then she throws the remaining food into the boy's mouth, which is wide open like a trashcan. "Open wide, trashcan!" she tells him. Tagging Ranveer on this meme, Deepika wrote, "That's us [sic]"

Ranveer on his part commented on the post. "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC, [sic]" he wrote.

This isn't the first time, the husband-wife duo has engaged in banter on social media. Last week, Ranveer shared a few endorsement posts on his Instagram account, of which, he's the brand ambassador. The actor was seen endorsing a speaker brand. The actress replied to that post saying, "Get some for the home na? kuch paise bach jayenge!!! [sic]"

After dating each other for several years, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The wedding was followed by receptions in Bangalore (Deepika's hometown) and Mumbai. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

