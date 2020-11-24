Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy, Bollywood celebs congratulate team
Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode web-series Delhi Crime won International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Here's how Bollywood celebs congratulated the team for their Emmy win.
As the web-series, Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, celebrities poured in their wishes to the makers of the fictionalised crime drama. Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Guneet Monga, Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, Sayani Gupta and many others congratulated the Delhi Crime cast and crew as the show became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.
A look at celebrities reaction on Twitter to the celebratory moment:
Oh my Goddddd! #delhicrime won!!!! @iemmys @RichieMehta @NetflixIndia @RasikaDugal @ShefaliShah_ @_AdilHussain ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥— Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 23, 2020
Congratulations to everyone involved! Great show! #DelhiCrime #Emmy #EmmyWin @NetflixIndia https://t.co/t1OGROtKyR— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 24, 2020
Big congratulations to team #DelhiCrime @NetflixIndia @GoldenKaravan @skglobalent @ShefaliShah_ https://t.co/cfIzcDk0NM— Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) November 24, 2020
#DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. This is EPIC!!— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 23, 2020
Congratulations @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah, @rajeshtailang & whole DC team & everyone at @netflix
Big Big Hug & Huge Congratulations! ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥
More Power âÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾
Thanks to all the OTT platforms for giving us hits like #DelhiCrime #TheFamilyMan #She #SacredGames1 #Scam and many more— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 23, 2020
And the Director's who put their trust in #MCCC
What an absolute pleasure to cast! @MukeshChhabraCC
Woooohoooo! Congratulations @SanyukthaC on your #iemmyWIN for #DelhiCrime ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/pg8G1e2YBm
#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020
Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew.
This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team... https://t.co/f8ptUDsgmB— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020
Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode Netflix series has Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and narrates the story of investigation in the aftermath of the heinous Delhi gang-rape of December 2012. Delhi Crime also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.
