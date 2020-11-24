Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy, Bollywood celebs congratulate team

As the web-series, Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, celebrities poured in their wishes to the makers of the fictionalised crime drama. Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Guneet Monga, Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, Sayani Gupta and many others congratulated the Delhi Crime cast and crew as the show became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

A look at celebrities reaction on Twitter to the celebratory moment:

#DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. This is EPIC!!



Congratulations @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah, @rajeshtailang & whole DC team & everyone at @netflix



Big Big Hug & Huge Congratulations! ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥



More Power âÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 23, 2020

Thanks to all the OTT platforms for giving us hits like #DelhiCrime #TheFamilyMan #She #SacredGames1 #Scam and many more

And the Director's who put their trust in #MCCC



What an absolute pleasure to cast! @MukeshChhabraCC — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 23, 2020

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020

This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team... https://t.co/f8ptUDsgmB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode Netflix series has Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and narrates the story of investigation in the aftermath of the heinous Delhi gang-rape of December 2012. Delhi Crime also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

