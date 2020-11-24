Search

Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy, Bollywood celebs congratulate team

Updated: 24 November, 2020 09:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode web-series Delhi Crime won International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Here's how Bollywood celebs congratulated the team for their Emmy win.

A still from Delhi Crime
As the web-series, Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, celebrities poured in their wishes to the makers of the fictionalised crime drama. Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Guneet Monga, Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, Sayani Gupta and many others congratulated the Delhi Crime cast and crew as the show became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

A look at celebrities reaction on Twitter to the celebratory moment:

 

 

 

 

 

Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode Netflix series has Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and narrates the story of investigation in the aftermath of the heinous Delhi gang-rape of December 2012. Delhi Crime also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

