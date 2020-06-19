Deli for the belly

DIY, the Italian way

For 27-year-old Santacruz resident Annabelle Lobo, the most important lesson on eating pasta that she got from her uncle, chef Giovanni, who trained her, was that "you have to eat it straight off the pan". And so, Lobo came up with artisanal pasta boxes on Wednesdays. From gnocchi to ravioli, there is a different variety every week, along with a sauce, parmesan cheese, and an instruction card. "You just have to cook the pasta, add the sauce and eat it. Next week, it will be amatriciana, a tomato-based sauce with smoked pancetta with a hint of chili, and parmesan cheese, or norma sauce, also a tomato-based sauce with fried aubergine and grated ricotta salata," she says. Lobo also takes orders for pizza on weekends.

Call 9920260848

Cost Rs 700 onwards

Fishing for sustainability

When the lockdown began, thousands of fisherfolk were left with no revenue, and hordes of fish perished. Annoyed with the system, Karanja-based fisherman Ganesh Nakhawa drove down to his friend Myron Mendes's house in Andheri and delivered some local produce that he had. The word spread from there, and suddenly the duo were flooded with orders. They got in touch with Devleena Bhattacharjee, who owns a data analytics firm and works with fishermen; the trio pooled in their resources to deliver fish across the city, within 12 hours of picking it up from the harbour. "This is the USP and that's how our fish remains fresh. We also started reaching out to small fish sellers and built confidence among them too," says Nakhawa, adding that they offer varieties of in-season produce like chappal and barramundi to promote sustainability. The trio — who are running the service under Nakhawa's company Blucatch — thus found a way to help over 1,000 fishermen thrive during the crisis, as well as bring variety to the table at an affordable rate.

Whatsapp 9167161616 for enquiries

In a pickle

Pickles are the best when they are made at home, with some love. During the lockdown, Lokhandwala resident Sangeeta Khetan was getting bored at home and decided to make pickles for her family and friends. "When mango season arrived, I thought of making a mango pickle. Since it's something I do for loved ones every year, they suggested that I consider starting a small venture. And that's how Sang Sang Achaar was born," says Khetan. From aam pyaaz, to jackfruit, to methi daana, she offers 19 kinds of pickles, with customisation for diabetes patients too.

Call 99204 63543

Cost Rs 125 for 250gm onwards

Mead for you

If you've been missing hitting the bar and long for some variety, which is often not available at online stores, Pune's famed Moonshine Meadery is delivering in Mumbai. On the menu is everything from apple cider mead to coffee mead, we are told. "We have an online delivery link for the city. Customers need to simply fill in their details, select the meads, their area, etc. We've also started a referral programme where everyone who orders meads gets a personalised referral code, and every time their code is used, they get a surprise gift from our side," founders Rohan Rehani and Nitin Vishwas share.

Log on to linktr.ee/moonshinemeadery for the form and details

Sweet fix

For sweet-toothed folk with no time to go through the prep for baking, Debbie's Kitchen has on offer cheesecake, brownies, pancake mix, pizza dough mix, cookie dough batter and fudge cake, among other options. You can order freshly baked desserts, or bring home the dough and bake yourself a treat. All you have to do is place an order 48 hours in advance, says owner

Malika Khan.

Log on to @debbiesindia on Instagram

Call 9619686860

Cost Rs 400 minimum order

