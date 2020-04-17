Delivering once again

Food

People in the Bandra area who were craving grub from Asian eatery Seefah have reason for satisfaction since they are restarting online orders from 12 pm to 9 pm. They add that founder-chefs Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane will undertake all the cooking and packing themselves to ensure proper hygiene.

Call 8928895952

