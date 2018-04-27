Devendra Fadnavis assures govt cooperation for wrestler Rahul Aware's training

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the state's cooperation to Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Rahul Aware for his training



Rahul Aware. Pic/PTI

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis congratulates wrestler #RahulAware for bagging Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 and assures all cooperation from GoM for his future sports training, career and Government job! Ministers Girish Mahajan & @Pankajamunde were present."#CWG18 #CWG2018India," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The chief minister met Aware, who hails from Beed district of Maharashtra, in presence of Cabinet ministers Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan.

