Devendra Fadnavis: Fielding Sadhvi is to counter Hindu terror narrative of Congress

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stresses that the current India is the ideal Hindu Rashtra, and speaks about why BJP is fighting on the plank of nationalism, Sharad Pawar's electoral maneouvres and Raj Thackeray's role in Lok Sabha polls

Devendra Fadnavis at his residence, Varsha. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

What's wrong in pursuing the idea of India as a Hindu Rashtra?" Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked during an interaction on Tuesday. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never wanted to amend the Constitution to create a country of its design, but wanted a nation that runs as per Hindu traditions and culture.

"Isn't today's India a Hindu rashtra? There is no discrimination. We have accommodated those who were driven away by their own countries. We accept all. This is the real concept of Hindu Rashtra," said Fadnavis, enthusing confidence of BJP making a record gain at the national level.

The topic came up for discussion in view of BJP's Lok Sabha nomination given to terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, and investigations into her alleged role in the Malegaon blasts, which have revealed that the conspirators had the idea of Hindu rashtra on their minds while executing their plan a decade ago. Now out on bail, Sadhvi faces criminal action for making insulting remarks about 26/11 martyr and then ATS chief, Hemant Karkare. The Opposition is crying foul, terming her nomination from Bhopal as the ruling party's hidden agenda of Hindu Rashtra.

Fadnavis said Sadhvi's remarks were unwarranted. "Notwithstanding her suffering [in police custody] she shouldn't have said this. One must follow restraint while speaking," he said, but added that since Sadhvi's allegations were against the Maharashtra police, he, as home minister, would not hesitate from probing them. "I will not go by what is said on television. I will order an inquiry if a formal complaint is made and evidence is submitted."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

'Saffron terror narrative'

Fadnavis further said Sadhvi's arrest and subsequent prosecution was part of a conspiracy to create a narrative about Hindus being responsible for terror activities.

"Sadhvi's nomination is our response to the narrative of Hindu terrorism. They [the government at the time] cooked up a case and made false charges against her, because terror activities were at their peak then. Members of the Muslim community were being apprehended and charge-sheeted for their involvement, and the community felt as if it was being targeted. The then government feared political consequences of this adverse sentiment and created a new narrative [to appease Muslims]," said Fadnavis.

Justifying Sadhvi's candidature, Fadnavis said she is out on bail as is Congress president Rahul Gandhi, "The NIA has said there is no evidence against her. The court will now take a final call. For us, the case is crystal clear. There cannot be different treatment for Sadhvi and Gandhi."

Nationalism vs others

Fadnavis said nationalism wasn't misplaced in BJP's campaign. "People are patriotic. The Congress manifesto, which talks about diluting the sedition law, withdrawing security forces from Jammu and Kashmir and any other things that compromise our national interest, makes the sentiment of nationalism more intense. In fact, in all countries where national elections are held, nationalism remains a prime issue. For examples, just think of the USA and Germany…"

He said there were other issues like agrarian crisis and drought. "But when people compare our performance with the erstwhile government's, they find us much better."

Modi all the way

He also said the Modi wave hadn't lost its shine, and was even more prominent in the lower strata of society, "The difference between 2014 and 2019 is that the euphoria seen then isn't there now, but a silent wave could be sensed in favour of Mr Modi. The common man still stands for the PM. The Modi factor negates local anti-incumbency, if any. It's still all about PM Modi."

Will win all 10 seats in MMR

Fadnavis expressed confidence in voters in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and said they would give their alliance with Shiv Sena all 10 seats. "I must thank Mumbaikars for their patience. They haven't complained even when infrastructure work like the Metro rail network has caused major inconvenience. They know that the outcome will ultimately be a comfortable and affordable commute."

When asked about the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani extending his support to Congress candidate Milind Deora, Fadnavis said the endorsement was more individual in nature. "Ambani has supported Deora earlier as well. But I must say that the Sena will be here."

