Dia Mirza: Feels nice to be able to do the work you love

Actress Dia Mirza takes out time to associate with social causes when she is not pursuing an acting career, and she says it feels nice to be able to do the work you love and enjoy as a human being. Dia made her digital debut with a web series called Kaafir along with Mohit Raina a while back, and she is associated with United Nations and the Save The Children foundation.

"It's been a very interesting year for me. My last project Kaafir was really special. It was such a wonderful story and I feel glad and fortunate to be a part of that story. I am doing really exciting work in the near future as well. I had a great year with the UN (United Nations) and Save The Children foundation. It is nice to be able to do the work that you love, and to be able to continue to expand your opportunities in the areas you enjoy," said Dia , while interacting with the media at the launch of the social initiative Exceed Cares.

Talking about her association with Exceed Cares, Dia said: "I really like spending time with kids. Today is really special because ‘Exceed Cares' and Angel Express has come together to work for the betterment of underprivileged and street kids. I feel really happy to be here where we teach these children life skills and things that will help them lead their lives. I also learnt a lot of things from them, so I really had fun spending time with them."

In Bollywood, Dia will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu.

