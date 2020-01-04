Did you know Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye took two decades of research?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is touted to be the biggest web series produced in India. The series' creator and director, Kabir Khan has left no stone untouched in ensuring the authenticity of the minutest detail.

Giving every scene a realistic and authentic touch, the series has extensively been shot in Singapore, Thailand, and India. Interestingly, some of the places were recreated using old blueprints in order to retain the real look and feel.

Any historical project before getting shot undergoes a lot of research and the time invested in the same helps for a better outcome. Kabir Khan has written this series following nearly two decades of research and hard work and the final outcome is a true labor of love. The director has kept his sharp eye on everything from costumes to dialogues to locations.

The series promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers that have contributed to our freedom.

The series' teaser which was released last month begins with the men of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, being ambushed by enemies while playing a game of cricket. The teaser itself shows the attention to detail that has gone into the show and Kabir's passion for the story.

Created and directed by ace filmmaker, Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke will start streaming from January 24, 2020.

